Hearing health for local care home residents

Aadil and Mabil from the Specsavers Audiology department provided an engaging talk for residents, family members, and staff, emphasizing the significance of caring for our hearing. Their presentation was not only informative but also underpinned the crucial role our ears play in our overall well-being, particularly as we age.

The session highlighted the often-overlooked consequences of hearing loss, such as feelings of isolation, disengagement, embarrassment, and the inability to participate in important discussions. Aadil and Mabil shared essential insights about the changes that occur when hearing starts to deteriorate, making it clear that regular attention to hearing health is vital.

Both Aadil and Mabil demonstrated their expertise by answering all the questions posed by residents. They also conducted brief hearing tests and dedicated time to residents who currently use hearing aids. An important takeaway from the session was the fact that our ears continue to grow over time, which can lead to hearing aids becoming too small and potentially affecting their effectiveness.

For those residents unable to attend the presentation, Aadil and Mabil kindly visited them in their rooms to conduct hearing tests, ensuring that everyone had access to this valuable information. Many residents expressed their gratitude for the session, finding it immensely beneficial and gaining a deeper understanding of the importance of maintaining hearing health.

Overall, the afternoon proved to be a fantastic opportunity for residents to learn more about their hearing and the steps they can take to protect it.

General Manager, Marvellous Bindura of Elm bank Care Home said: “Today has been all about reaching out to residents, their family members and staff to provide beneficial information to prevent, delay and protect the health of our hearing and it has been greatly received by all involved.”

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential care and dementia care] for 105 residents from respite care to long term stays.

