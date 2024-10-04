Health, safety and wellbeing in the workplace an important topic at forum

WNC HQ

Business owners across West Northants came together to discuss health, safety and wellbeing within the workplace at a forum last week.

The event, which took place on Friday, 27 September at The Hub, Dirft Drive in Crick, was an opportunity for new and established businesses to listen to a series of speakers and network with others.

Topics covered included workplace wellbeing toolkits, diversity and inclusion and safety risks and solutions. Information was also available on services provided by WNC’s Business Development Teams including food hygiene, pest control and opportunities for co-ordinated partnerships with local authorities.

Organised by West Northants Council (WNC) and Warrens of Dirft, business advice, support and funding opportunities were also on the agenda from WNC’s Inward Investment and Business Growth Team.

Cllr Matt Golby, WNC’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services said: “It was fantastic to hear that so many business owners attended the event and took the opportunity to network with others across the area.

The forum provided a space to listen to industry leaders and find out more about the information and support available from the Council and its partners. We hope that people found it useful and we’re looking forward to putting on similar events in the future.”