Health and safety experts start a new chapter with book for retailers

A health and safety consultancy in Northampton has launched a book to help retailers to stay compliant with legislation and keep their staff and customers safe.

Acorn Safety Services felt compelled to create the book – entitled The Retail Compliance Handbook – after seeing an increase in demand from retailers who have multiple stores up and down the UK and need to manage risks like legionella, fire hazards and asbestos, as well as ensuring the safety of their employees, visitors and customers.

The book shares knowledge from experts across the business in relation to fire safety, legionella and water management, and health and safety legislation, and puts all of that, as well as some practical steps, into one easy-to-read handbook.

Zeynep Guzelkasap, operations manager at Acorn Safety Services, said: “This year we have seen a massive increase in the number of retailers contacting us.

Zeynep Guzelkasap of Acorn Safety Services, pictured with The Retail Compliance Handbook.

“We have worked with many High Street brands that must remember to deal with so many different aspects of safety across multiple stores in different locations. They liked the idea of working with one organisation that can address fire risk assessments, fire door inspections, water monitoring and health and safety training and so much more.

“Often, we send two or three experts out together so a legionella risk assessment and fire risk assessment can be undertaken on the same day with minimal disruption.

“It got us thinking that there must be more we can do to help retailers to stay on top of ever-changing legislation and keep up to date with the various risk assessments whilst ensuring that their store is a safe shopping environment. The book is a really cost-effective way to educate retailers of their duties and help them to put a streamlined plan in place that is not overwhelming.”

Acorn Safety Services has carried out surveys and risk assessments in approximately 230 shops this year, including 140 stores for a beauty company, shops for a well-known shoe retailer, and outlets for a gaming retailer. The work has taken the team all over the UK, including shops in Ireland, the Isle of Wright and the Isle of Man.

Find out more about Acorn Safety Services at acornhealthandsafety.co.uk. To purchase a copy of The Retail Compliance Handbook from Amazon, go to https://amzn.to/4ivWh9K.