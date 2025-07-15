Have your say on the future of housing services in West Northamptonshire
The consultations will run for eight weeks from Monday 14 July to midnight on Sunday 7 September 2025 and offer people the opportunity to share their views on how housing services are provided in West Northants.
Following the ’minded to’ decision to bring housing services previously delivered by Northamptonshire Partnership Homes (NPH) back under direct Council control, work is now progressing to develop a long-term model that meets the needs of tenants, leaseholders and local communities for the future.
Cllr Charlie Hastie, Cabinet Member for Housing at WNC, said: “Bringing services back in-house will allow us to strengthen accountability and ensure a more joined-up experience for our tenants. But as we look ahead to the longer term, it’s vital we consider all the options and listen to the people who use and deliver these services every day.
“This consultation gives everyone – from tenants and leaseholders to partners and community groups – the chance to help shape the future of housing in West Northants. I strongly encourage everyone to take part and share their views.”
Feedback gathered through the consultation will help inform a detailed options appraisal which will be presented to Cabinet in November. Approval will also be required from Full Council and the Secretary of State.
The proposed transfer would follow a phased approach, with a robust implementation plan being developed and delivered over the next two years to enable a structured and collaborative transition and ensure services continue to meet the needs of residents throughout, with minimal disruption.
Full details of the consultation, including an online survey and supporting information, are available via the Council’s consultation hub.