Have your say on the future of fertility services in Northamptonshire

People across Northamptonshire are being invited to have their say over the way fertility treatments are provided in the East Midlands.

Anyone across Northamptonshire is invited to take part. They will be asked for their thoughts on a proposed policy which outlines who can access fertility treatments. In the East Midlands, there are five areas that provide fertility services:

• NHS Derby and Derbyshire

• NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

• NHS Northamptonshire

• NHS Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland

• NHS Lincolnshire

The aim of this work is to review how people currently access fertility treatments in each area and to create one policy for the whole of the East Midlands. This will make accessing treatment easier.

The review addresses differences in access in some areas of the region such as age, Body Mass Index (BMI), and the number of treatment cycles available. It also considers access for same-sex female couples, individuals with children from previous relationships, and single people. The region wide review was launched because there currently differences in the access between Glossopdale and the rest of Derbyshire.

For Northamptonshire specifically, we wish to seek out your views and opinions on areas such as same sex female couples, single women, and transmen.

We will be listening to people in Northamptonshire throughout November and December to give individuals the opportunity to feedback on the suggested proposals and how these proposals may impact them.

The feedback from the engagement exercise will be fed into the final policy. We will make sure to communicate what steps we have taken as part of this exercise. Dr Janine Elson, Chief Medical Officer, Northamptonshire ICB said: “This is an important opportunity for our community to voice their experiences and influence how fertility services are structured in the East Midlands.

"By working together, we can create a more equitable and accessible approach to fertility treatment for everyone.”

"Whether you are directly impacted by fertility treatments or not, we encourage you to get involved and have your say"

You can fill out this survey: www.surveymonkey.com/r/fertilitypolicyglossop

Further information is available on the IC Northamptonshire website assisted fertility page: www.icnorthamptonshire.org.uk/fertility-review