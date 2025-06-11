Have your say on the future of alternative education in West Northamptonshire

Parents, carers, and guardians across West Northamptonshire are invited to share their views on unregistered alternative education provision as part of an engagement initiative led by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The Council is developing a new commissioning framework to ensure that all alternative education setting, particularly those not registered with the Department for Education, are safe, inclusive, and tailored to meet the diverse needs of children and young people.

Unregistered alternative education provision refers to educational settings that operate outside the formal school system. These settings often support children who need a different approach to learning due to health issues, emotional challenges, or other personal circumstances.

While these provisions can offer valuable and flexible learning opportunities, they are not currently subject to the same regulations as registered schools. The Council is therefore working to introduce a framework that will provide clear guidance and standards for these settings, ensuring they are effective, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of every child.

Cllr Kathryn Shaw, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Every child deserves access to an education that supports their individual needs and helps them thrive. Alternative provision plays a vital role in this, especially for those who may not flourish in traditional school environments.

“We want to hear directly from families whose children have experience with these settings. Your insights will help us shape a framework that ensures all children receive safe, high-quality education, no matter where they learn.”

The Council is already working closely with current providers, schools, and young people with lived experience of alternative provision. As part of this engagement, WNC is seeking feedback from parents and carers to ensure the framework reflects the real-world experiences and needs of families across the area.

The survey closes at midnight on Sunday, July 20. Click here to view the survey and take part.

Once developed, the framework will set out clear standards for safeguarding, health and safety, and educational quality. Providers will be reviewed by a panel of professionals, and those meeting the standards will be included in a new directory of approved providers. These providers will then be monitored regularly to ensure continued compliance The new framework is expected to launch in 2026.