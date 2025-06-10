Have your say on charities to benefit from new collection service

Residents across West Northants are being encouraged to vote for which charities they’d like to benefit from a new textiles and clothing recycling service that launched in April.

Thanks to a partnership with Anglo Recycling, people can now book free collections of unwanted clothing, shoes, books and other items for reuse and recycling, whilst also raising money for local charities.

West Northamptonshire Council is keen for residents to have their say on those they would like funds raised by the new service to be donated to. The poll is open until 29 June. The poll is available on our Have your Say hub: westnorthants.citizenspace.com/place/doorstep-collection-charity-vote

Any money raised from the service in the meantime will be added to a funding pot, held by Anglo ready to be donated in the coming months.

The new service provides a simple and convenient way to help people declutter their belongings and provides piece of mind that every donation is reused for their original purpose or is recycled, whilst also ensuring that the charities of their choice are supported.

Registered charities were invited to submit their interest in being considered for the scheme earlier this month and the Council will be refreshing the list annually, giving residents and charities the chance to get involved regularly.

Cllr Nigel Stansfield, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling and Waste said: "This new service is not just about recycling—it's about reinvesting in our community. By simply clearing out your wardrobe, you can help make sure that clothes are recycled properly, whilst also supporting local charities. We’re keen for residents to have their say on choosing the charities that this new service will support and would encourage people to vote within the poll.”

Further information on this new service is available here: Clothing collections | West Northamptonshire Council