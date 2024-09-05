Harry Redknapp kicks off search in Northamptonshire to find Britain's worst performing football team

Harry and a host of top tier talent will mentor one struggling grassroots football team through the season of a lifetime, with elite training and money-can’t-buy experiences

SPECSAVERS and Harry Redknapp have joined forces once more to kick off their search in Northampton to find a grassroots football team in need of serious help.

The community opticians and audiologists is giving one local club a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become Specsavers’ Best Worst Team and turn its fortunes around with face-to-face training from Harry as well as money-can't-buy experiences usually reserved for elite clubs only.

Last season, Harry helped Cwm Albion overcome three years of consecutive defeats and a staggering -191 goal difference. Netting 50 goals and 7 wins, the Swansea Senior League Division 4 side made one of the biggest comebacks in grassroots history, leaving the title of the next Best Worst Team up for grabs.

Harry Redknapp is ready to bring Britain's worst footbal team to glory

With training and mentorship from some of the most famous faces in the world of sport, Specsavers will give the UK’s biggest underdogs a season to remember.

The winning team can expect to receive incredible money-can’t-buy experiences to celebrate their successes, raise their game and give their bruised egos a well-earned boost.

Speaking about his return to the dugout, Harry said: “I’m over the moon to be teaming up with Specsavers again. If the terrific season with the lads at Cwm Albion is anything to go by, it’ll be a good laugh. I was bowled over by the grit, determination and spirit of last season’s Best Worst Team, so I can’t wait to meet the team that’s got what it takes to be this season’s worst. I’ve got some fantastic surprises up my sleeve, so let’s see who’s up for it!”

Lisa Hale, Head of Consumer PR, Social & Brand Activation at Specsavers, says: “Should’ve gone to Specsavers has become part of our British culture and for decades we’ve really celebrated those human moments when our eyesight and hearing let us down now and again. Grassroots football is filled with human moments – whether it’s a questionable on-field decision or a missed open goal, so are very proud to be investing in this underfunded area of culture once again.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Harry again this season to find our next ‘Best Worst Team’, so I would encourage all local clubs across the country to apply for the chance to win the title, and all the fame and glory that comes with it.”

Once Specsavers’ Best Worst Team has been selected, the healthcare retailer will be following and documenting the club’s journey throughout the 2024/25 footballing season.

To apply or nominate a team to become Specsavers' Best Worst Team visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/best-worst-team

You can follow the journey of the chosen 'Best Worst Team' and see if Specsavers can turn their luck around on the company’s social channels.