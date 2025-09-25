Harmony and Hope: Elm Bank Care Home's community dementia cafe continues to thrive
The highlight of the afternoon was a captivating performance by the Dave Johnson, the cheerful melodies and heartfelt songs had everyone tapping their feet and singing along, creating an atmosphere of shared joy. For many, the familiar tunes sparked memories and brought smiles to faces, proving once again the incredible therapeutic value of music for people living with dementia.
Tina, Activities Co-ordinator said: “The café is a warm welcoming place for individuals living with dementia and their families to connect with others facing similar experiences. This shared understanding really helps combat feelings of loneliness and isolation, fostering a sense of belonging. Since its launch it the café has become a loved fixture in our local calendar, which demonstrates Elm Banks commitment to being a true hub for community support, not just a care provider”.
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
