Hark the Herald Angels sing at local care home
The church group were full of smiles and conversation, they spoke to all our residents and guests with warmth and understanding before singing a number of Christmas carols and hymns we could all sing-along to. They brought the true meaning of Christmas to Claremont; community, care, reflection, wellbeing and hope.
General Manager, Katie Wilkinson said: “We are so lucky to have the church group visit today, singing Christmas carols is such a lovely tradition, our dining hall was full of joy and heartfelt conversation.
