Hark the Herald Angels sing at local care home

Kindly Conversations From our Latter Day Guests

Heavenly voices rang out at Claremont Parkway care home as residents, friends and family came together to celebrate Christmas with the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for a very special carol concert.

The church group were full of smiles and conversation, they spoke to all our residents and guests with warmth and understanding before singing a number of Christmas carols and hymns we could all sing-along to. They brought the true meaning of Christmas to Claremont; community, care, reflection, wellbeing and hope.

General Manager, Katie Wilkinson said: “We are so lucky to have the church group visit today, singing Christmas carols is such a lovely tradition, our dining hall was full of joy and heartfelt conversation.

