Hardingstone Post Office opens at new location with same postmaster
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hardingstone Post Office has opened at a new location – 59-61 High Street, Hardingstone, NN4 6BZ. This is a One Stop franchise store.
It is operated by the same postmaster who wanted to move from 137 Bouverie Road, Hardingstone, Northampton, NN4 6EG to the new location.
There are two serving positions in total at the retail counter of the convenience store.
The opening hours have remained as: Monday – Friday: 9am – 5pm; Saturday: 9am – 12.30pm. A similar range of products and services are still available.
Parking is available on the forecourt of the premises and nearby. There is a wide automatic door and level access at the entrance.