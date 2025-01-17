Hardingstone Post Office opens at new location with same postmaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hardingstone Post Office has opened at a new location – 59-61 High Street, Hardingstone, NN4 6BZ. This is a One Stop franchise store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is operated by the same postmaster who wanted to move from 137 Bouverie Road, Hardingstone, Northampton, NN4 6EG to the new location.

There are two serving positions in total at the retail counter of the convenience store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening hours have remained as: Monday – Friday: 9am – 5pm; Saturday: 9am – 12.30pm. A similar range of products and services are still available.

Parking is available on the forecourt of the premises and nearby. There is a wide automatic door and level access at the entrance.