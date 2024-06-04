Hardingstone Academy recognised for promoting health and wellbeing
Hardingstone Academy has received an award in honour of its commitment to teaching pupils about the importance of a healthy lifestyle.
The school, part of East Midlands Academy Trust, has secured a Healthy Schools Awards accreditation from West Northamptonshire Council, achieving a bronze award.
The award scheme aims to improve the health and wellbeing of whole school communities by requiring them to demonstrate a commitment to positive mental health and wellbeing, healthy eating, physical activity and PSHE (personal, social, health and economic education).
Hardingstone Academy teacher Amy Hoye, who led the Healthy Schools Award application with colleague Tara Parker, said: “Here at Hardingstone Academy, we firmly believe in teaching the children about the importance of a healthy lifestyle. We promote this by talking about good food choices, including healthy lunchboxes and snacks, the benefits of water and why we should all be physically active.
“Promoting positive mental health is equally important and our PSHE curriculum is strongly focused on this as a key area.
“We’re thrilled to have our efforts recognised with this bronze Health Schools Award and look forward to starting work towards our silver award!”