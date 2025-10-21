Half a century travelling the country of the mind: Psychology at UON celebrates a big birthday

A special happy birthday to one of University of Northampton's most popular undergraduate options. Half a century young, we look at past iterations of the programme, successes for the department, where we are now and what the future could hold.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of University of Northampton’s (UON) most popular subject areas marks a big milestone this year, celebrating 50 years educating people about human emotions and motivations.

Over the past half century, thousands of people have graduated with an undergraduate degree in psychology at UON, equipping them to work in a wide array of sectors and use their insights to understand and help others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also been time that has seen significant change for the science and the University.

UON Psychology academics.

University of Northampton came into being in 2005, the next stage in the evolution of education in the town, following ancestor institutions including Nene College (1975-1999).

The first full, psychology undergraduate degree – a BA/BSc Combined Studies – welcomed its first students during the inaugural 1975/1976 academic year for Nene College. Since that time the programme, as with psychology as a science, has seen significant changes.

Since 1975, there has been a shift in psychology toward greater use of neuroimaging techniques, such as MRIs to study brain activity, a greater focus on early infant cognitive abilities, and greater diversity and representativeness in participant samples.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The University has seen many other changes over the years. It was granted full University status in 2005 and an entirely new campus – Waterside – opened to students in 2018, merging two former sites and placing UON in the heart of town.

Changes for Psychology at the University include:

BPs accreditation – conferred in 1990/91. This gives a quality benchmark recognised by employers and provides an approved professional pathway for graduates wanting to work as psychologists.

The initial full psychology degree was followed by a BSc in Behavioural Sciences in 1993/4 and then BSc Psychology in 1996/97.

Dr Chris Roe joined the institution in 1995, later establishing a substantial research group, the Centre for the Study of Anomalous Psychological Processes (CSAPP) in 2000 and consisting of psychologists with interests in cognitive psychology, neuropsychology, parapsychology, transpersonal psychology and consciousness research; he was made a full Professor of Psychology in 2012. Reflecting a growing research activity in the department from the mid-1990s through to this day.

Since 2003, the research centre for Psychological and Sociological Sciences has produced 659 published research outputs, averaging around 30 outputs per year.

CYP-IAPT initiative – In 2015, the Psychology team received a grant to create professional development modules as a national ‘trailblazer’ site. These modules were aimed at improving access to psychological therapies for children and young people, a project linked to the national Increasing Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) initiative and have evolved over the years into our current suite of 6 psychological therapies courses.

In September 2018 with the University moved to Waterside Campus (a major £330m relocation). Psychology teaching, research and other facilities relocated to the modern, purpose-built academic hubs, marking a new chapter for the department in terms of facilities, cross-disciplinary collaboration and student experience.

In 2020, research from Psychology influenced the findings of a Government Covid report.

Postgraduate Student Satisfaction Survey 2025 – our PG students gave Psychology programmes and the team at UON the thumbs up.

New Psychology courses have started, including MSc Counselling Children and Young People (postgraduate), MSc Counselling, Forensic Psychology and a number of other postgraduate diplomas.

Planned new courses focus on a range of psychological core professional areas, with the current ongoing development in a Clinical Pathway for our BSc Psychology course, as well as the introduction of an MSc in Health Psychology.

Dr David Saunders, Head of the School of Psychology and Behavioural Sciences has been part of UON’s Psychology team since 2011. He says: “As we celebrate 50 years of Psychology at UON, it’s inspiring to reflect on how far the discipline, the courses, and our graduates have come. From those early days in the 1970s, through the development of new approaches, technologies, and specialisms, our Psychology community has consistently evolved to stay relevant and impactful.

“What strikes me most is the breadth of careers our alumni have gone on to pursue — from clinical practice and counselling to education, research, business, and beyond. Each of them carries forward the curiosity and compassion that sit at the heart of Psychology, applying their knowledge to make a real difference in the world.

“Looking ahead, we are excited about continuing to innovate in our teaching and research. The introduction of new specialist courses, our growing postgraduate community, and the strength of our external partnerships mean the next 50 years will be every bit as transformative as the last. Most importantly, we remain committed to equipping our students with the skills, insights, and confidence to thrive in whatever path they choose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a privilege to be part of this journey and to celebrate the remarkable contributions of colleagues past and present, as well as the achievements of our students and graduates. Here’s to the next half century of Psychology at University of Northampton.”