Haldi celebration at Juniper House

At Juniper House Care Home, we believe that inclusion and cultural respect are the cornerstones of a harmonious and thriving community.

We take immense pride in honouring the diverse backgrounds and traditions that each team member brings to our family. Recently, we had the privilege of celebrating a significant milestone in the life of one of our cherished team members, who joined us through Barchester sponsorship. The occasion was a joyous Haldi ceremony, a beautiful tradition in Indian culture that blesses the bride with love, prosperity, and happiness.

The Haldi ceremony was a vibrant celebration of love, unity, and cultural heritage. Residents, family members, and colleagues from all walks of life came together to shower our bride-to-be with warm wishes, wise words, and heartfelt congratulations.

The atmosphere was filled with laughter, music, and the sweet fragrance of turmeric, symbolizing the bright beginnings that lay ahead. Blanche, our resident was overjoyed to be a part of this special moment, and she added that ‘events like these remind me of the incredible team we have here.

Seema Thomas, General Manager of Juniper House said, ‘’The Haldi ceremony was more than just a celebration – it was a testament to Juniper's commitment to inclusivity, respect, and unity. Events like these strengthen our bond, foster a sense of belonging, and remind us that everyone has a story to share and a tradition to cherish.

"As we wish our beloved team member a lifetime of happiness, love, and success, we reaffirm our promise to create a workplace where every individual feels valued, empowered, and celebrated. At Juniper House Care Home, we truly believe that everyone belongs, and we look forward to many more joyous celebrations together."

Juniper House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Juniper House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.