GRS Group become community pitch sponsor at Sixfields Stadium

GRS have extended their partnership with Northampton Town Football Club to become the Northampton Town Community Pitch sponsor until 2026.

GRS are currently working with Northampton Town Football Club to complete the construction of the East Stand at Sixfields and will now see their branding around the new community pitch at Sixfields, which is already proving a popular addition both to the Sixfields matchday experience and as a community asset used regularly on non matchdays.

GRS is Britain's number one supplier of bagged aggregates to builder’s merchants and retail outlets nationwide. They deliver over 100,000 bags of stone and landscaping products every day, and pride themselves on a local service, with trained experts on the ground.

They also provide end-to-end transport solutions, sourcing the most suitable materials and making efficient use of road, rail, river and sea freight to deliver them as sustainably as possible.

The pitch, which was built behind the LCS Commercial Dave Bowen Stand has been open to the community since last November. It was the club’s prize for winning the More Than Football Award in 2022. The #MoreThanFootball award, powered by Musco, aims to honour the best social initiatives in Europe delivered by a European Club, League or FA by celebrating the work they do on and off the pitch on a local, national and international level.

The award was handed out during the 18th European Football for Development Network (EFDN) Conference in Budapest, Hungary, which assessed not only on the quality of the project but also on the level of promotion and engagement. We were named in the final shortlisted clubs alongside FC Twente, Newcastle United and Athletic Club de Bilbao. The attending member clubs at the conference then voted the Northampton Town Tackling Loneliness project as the best social initiative.

Since November the community pitch has been used on home matchdays, for Weetabix Wildcats sessions, stadium tours, the Holiday Activity Fund, Takeover Days and for the general public to use.

GRS chief executive Jon Fisher said: "We have a strong affiliation and long-standing presence around Northampton, so we are delighted to be able to step up to partner with NTFC on top of the construction work we're involved with at Sixfields.

"Health and wellbeing is a huge part of our culture as a business and so sponsoring things like the community pitch is a great way to support the club in encouraging sport and exercise in the local community. There's a lot of great progress at Northampton Town right now and it feels good to be part of that."

CEO of Northampton Town FC Community Trust, Phill Smith said: "We are excited to be partnered with GRS and thrilled that they are the new Community Pitch sponsor for the next two years. The partnership will allow us to deliver a wide range of other projects on the pitch and continue to support our communities. We thank GRS for their ongoing support to the football club."