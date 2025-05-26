Growing Success for Brackley Care Home classic car show

The event was the penultimate official engagement for the mayor; her attendance at last year's show was the first engagement of her year in office.

Sarah Bool, MP for South Northamptonshire, was also in attendance, accompanied by her father.

Prizes were awarded for the best cars in show, chosen by Cllr Wiltshire. First prize went to Robert Wells, from Kings Sutton, with his 1935 Daimler Cabriolet which he calls "Hilda" and which he has owned for a year.

He said: "Thank you for choosing my Daimler "Hilda" for her first prize and a first one at that! And thank you and Brackley Care Home for the generous contents of my goodie bag! It was good to see the event was well supported, which made for lots of interesting chat. I'll definitely be back next year."

Runner up was a late entry to the show, a 1950 Riley which was beautiful.

Further prizes were given in the People's Choice Award and this was a tie between Alison Ruck with her 1996 Rover Mini Sprite and Cris Hatherley with his 1989 Camo Yamaha Motorcycle.

After the event Alison said: "It was a really enjoyable day and another great success! I was so pleased to have won the People's Choice vote, it made my day. I live in Brackley, I used to live in Wales, hence the Welsh number plates! Looking forward to attending next year."

The oldest classic at the event was a 1930 Austin 7 Chummy owned by Peter Ward from Aynho. His father Douglas accompanied him to the event and said: "I love this car as it was the top of the range in its day and it is very special as we are both 1930 vintages!"

Early bird show participants and spectators were treated to complimentary bacon butties and the home ran out after serving 80.

A burger van and an ice-cream van were at the show and both did a roaring trade.

Cllr Elaine Wiltshire, along with Brackley Care Home Manager Stephanie Eley cut the ribbon to declare the event open

Runner up was a beautiful 1950 Riley

Alison Ruck who won the People's Choice Award with her 1996 Rover Mini Sprite

Douglas Ward standing next to this son's 1930 Austin 7 Chummy.