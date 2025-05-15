Groundbreaking ceremony for Towcester Trade Park

Buccleuch Property and Top Road have reached a major milestone at their Towcester Trade Park (TT Park) development as local councillors, the development project team and members of the press gathered to attend the official groundbreaking ceremony.

The 4.3 acre site is prominently situated at the junction of the A43 and A5 and is a key employment zone allocated to serve the affluent market town - which has been recently identified as a high growth area. When complete, the development will comprise of 14 commercial units and a café pod totalling over 87,500 sq ft of high quality, environmentally sustainable buildings which will appeal to a wide range of occupiers.

Angus Wade from Developer Top Road commented “TT Park’s ground-breaking ceremony marks a key moment in one of the most significant development sites in the Towcester and West Northamptonshire. Units will be available between 1,475 and 25,435 sq. ft. with completion set for early 2026.

Towcester Trade Park Groundbreaking Ceremony From L-R on photo: Duncan Batty, William Jewson, Jamie Durrant, Allan Carr, Louis Devayya, Dermot Bambridge, Maggie Clubley, Angus Wade, Matt Cooper, Matt Vicarage and Barry Clarke

The completed development will provide a range of energy efficient, BREAAM ‘Excellent’ units with superb accessibility to the A43, M1 and M40. For several years there has been significant underlying demand for units of this size and quality and it has been no surprise that Berrys and DTRE have received a strong level of enquiries to date with several units already ‘under offer’.”

Neil Finnie, Director at Buccleuch Property said “The development in Towcester is our latest speculative development and we look forward to delivering business space which can provide both economic value and employment opportunities for the local area.”

For further information on the units and their availability, please contact Duncan Batty on 01327 356140 or Ollie Withers at DTRE on 0203 328 9080.