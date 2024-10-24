Gritting fleet geared up for the winter months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Northamptonshire's fleet of gritters are being deployed this week to prepare roads for winter, as we enter the colder months.

With temperatures across the area expected to drop towards the end of October, precautionary gritting has already begun.

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) highways partner Kier Transportation, which is part of Kier Group, is set to treat over 1,100 km of roads — equivalent to driving from West Northamptonshire to Venice. The Council has over 5,500 tonnes of salt stockpiled for use on roads and footpaths throughout the winter, with over 880 grit bins ready for use.

Proactive steps have been taken to ensure roads remain safe during the winter months, with a fleet of 12 gritters on standby, ready to deploy as needed.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: “In partnership with Kier, we have taken the necessary steps to ensure our roads remain safe for our communities as we head into the winter months.

“With colder weather approaching, this increases the potential for potholes and other defects. We will continue to work closely with Kier to resolve issues as quickly as possible and encourage all residents to report any road defects through our website: westnorthants.gov.uk/roads-and-paths-maintenance/report-potholes-or-highway-problem providing as much information as possible.”

WNC is targeted in its approach – and has designed routes based on high-quality weather forecasting and real-time temperature readings, through weather stations and sensors along West Northamptonshire’s roads.

Edith Shah, general manager at Kier Transportation, added: “Preparing for winter is a year-round responsibility, and we are in a good position to ensure road conditions are kept safe. We have mobilised our gritting fleet and have crews on standby 24/7 during the winter period, allowing us to respond quickly to any changing weather conditions.

“Once a road has received a gritting treatment, the salt requires activation from the movement of vehicles – so we urge drivers to continue to take extra care and stay vigilant.”

Through route-based forecasting, roads will be treated if the temperatures are forecasted to drop below 0.5C.

As stocks run low, people can also report bins that need refilling westnorthants.gov.uk/roads-and-paths-maintenance/grit-bins

Find out more about the precautionary and adverse gritting routes and other useful winter service information: westnorthants.gov.uk/roads-and-paths-maintenance/gritting-west-northamptonshire