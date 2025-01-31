Great Daffodil Appeal 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Marie Curie needs people in Northampton to volunteer for this year’s Great Daffodil Appeal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s only one chance to give someone the best possible end of life, which is why Marie Curie is calling on the residents of Northampton to support its Great Daffodil Appeal this March by giving up a few hours of their time to distribute the charity’s iconic daffodil pins in exchange for a donation.

Every five minutes, someone dies without the care they need. The Great Daffodil Appeal encourages everyone to wear their daffodil pins and donate to the end of life charity through the month of March to help Marie Curie bring expert end of life care to more people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity’s flagship fundraiser helps raise much needed funds so that Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals can provide expert support and hospice care in the comfort of home and via it’s information and support services.

Marie Curie Collectors

This year, collections will be held at

Morrisons (Kettering Road) from the 27th February – 2nd March and 6th March – 9th March 2025.Morrisons (Victoria Promenade) from the 27th February – 2nd March and 6th March – 9th March 2025.

Waitrose (Newport Pagnell Road) 1st and 2nd March 2025.Waitrose (Harborough Rd) 5th and 6th April 2025.Sainsbury’s (Gambrel Rd) 8th March 2025.

Northampton Town Centre 15th and 16th March 2025.Northampton Town Football Club 22nd March 2025.Tesco (Clannell Road) 22nd and 23rd March 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marie Curie is dependent on public donations and last year supporters helped the charity provide direct care to almost 40,000 people across the UK via its hospices and through overnight nursing care in people’s own homes.

Money raised also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from managing symptoms, navigating care to financial information, including how to get help with energy bills, and bereavement support.

Abby Lockett, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Northamptonshire and Leicestershire, said:

“We believe everyone deserves the best possible end of life care. The Great Daffodil Appeal, now in its 39th year, is an easy and fun way to join in and give back to our local community here in Northampton whilst also helping us continue to bring vital hospice care to more people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Volunteering is so rewarding, and our friendly team will be on hand to support you all the way. They’ll make sure you have everything you need – including the big yellow hat – and ensure you have the best possible volunteer experience!

To find out more about how you can help give people the expert care they need this March visit: Mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or contact your local Community Fundraiser, Abby Lockett on 07515135403 or [email protected]

To support the Great Daffodil Appeal in 2025 you can also pick up an iconic daffodil pin in Morrisons, Superdrug, Savers and SPAR stores this March. For more information or to donate go to Mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil