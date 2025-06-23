“Great British Garden-Off”: Northampton fencing expert launches summer giveaway to celebrate community pride and sporting excellence

Ital Services Competition

With the sound of mowers filling the air and the Lionesses preparing for another summer of sporting glory, one local business is turning its attention to a different kind of home turf: Northampton’s back gardens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ital Services, a well-loved local fencing company, is inviting residents to nominate a neighbour, friend or even themselves for a community garden prize draw - a chance to win a summer ready BBQ bundle, boozy tipples for the up-and-coming Lioness game and a tidy-up voucher for fencing, gates, brickwork, hedge maintenance or repairs.

“We’re calling it the Great British Garden-Off,” says owner Chris. “It’s not about having the biggest garden or the fanciest patio - it’s about celebrating the effort people put into their outdoor spaces, and giving someone a boost to enjoy it this summer.”

A Celebration of Garden Grit, Not Gloss

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITAL SERVICES NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

The campaign is a nod to the people quietly keeping Northampton green, neat, and neighbourly - the ones who trim their front hedges before they’re asked, help elderly neighbours with their garden maintenance or simply love their gardens.

“We work all over town,” says Chris, “and we see the effort people make in all weathers. This is a small way to say: we see you.”

Why Now? Backing the Lionesses and British Spirit

This giveaway also tips its hat to the England Lionesses, whose achievements in recent years have redefined British sport. From their stunning Euro 2022 victory to inspiring a new generation of girls and grassroots players, their impact has gone far beyond the pitch.

LIONESSES

“They’ve brought pride, passion and grit to the nation,” says Chris. “We just felt it was the right time to honour that spirit in our own way - on our own turf, quite literally.”

What’s Up for Grabs?

The lucky winner will receive:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A BBQ Football bundle (including essentials for the Lionesses’ opening match)

Win a bbq, beers, cider and footballs worth over £150!

• An Ital Services voucher

How to Enter

Residents can enter by heading to Ital Services’ Facebook page, liking the post and tagging someone whose garden deserves a little summer love ( even if its you – they are not judging!).

The winner will be drawn on 1 July in time for the England’s Lionesses kick off their Euros campaign.

Rooted in Community

Ital Services has built its reputation on honesty and reliability, and keeping the county with solid fence posts across its gardens. Mainly focusing on fencing but also garden clearances and brickwork repairs, the team prides itself on building to last.

But for this campaign, it’s not about the next job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s about neighbours nominating neighbours,” says Chris. “It’s about cheering each other on, in gardens and in life.”

So go to Facebook, tap in Ital services, like and share the post on the page and tag yourself or your nominee and see if you can nab yourself this footy freebie worth over £150! At the time of writing this there are only 100 entries so really great odds to win the prize.

Best of luck everyone!