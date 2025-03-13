Grant to help Diocese of Northampton support clergy with enhanced trauma training

A training programme to further help church leaders improve their response to victims and survivors of abuse has been awarded funding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Danielle Stone, has funded a grant scheme to provide bespoke trauma support training for deacons and priests.

Northamptonshire Safer Fund Small Grants Scheme has awarded £1,800 to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Northampton, which covers churches across the county, to commission professional trauma-informed survivor support training from The National Association for People Abused in Childhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the clergy already receive national safeguarding training, though this new grant will aim to enhance and develop their ministry.

Police Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone has awarded grant funding to the Diocese of Northampton for trauma support training.

The not-for-profit grant has been awarded in line with her commitment to continually improve services for victims at the heart of justice in Northamptonshire.

Danielle will be relaunching her grant scheme in May to reflect the priorities of the new Safe and Sound public safety plan.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said: “I’m so pleased we have been able to work with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Northampton to support them in their important work in responding to the needs of victims and survivors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is always great to see campaigns that focus on supporting victims and promote safer communities here in Northamptonshire, both of which are at the very centre of my Safe and Sound plan.”

Training for the clergy, which will fund bespoke in-person and online training, will be advertised through internal communication channels and be promoted by senior members.

The enhanced sessions aim to make sure anyone wishing to report harm or abuse will receive a compassionate response and will be signposted for ongoing support.

It will serve to help the clergy support their current parishioners more effectively through their engagement in pastoral care and in the event of anyone external coming forwards wishing to report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle Dixon, Safeguarding Co-ordinator for Roman Catholic Diocese of Northampton, said often the clergy can be the first point of contact as trusted members and its crucial initial conversations are dealt with in the right way.

She said: “The training will help to increase the knowledge and understanding of clergy in relation to trauma informed practice, increase confidence and serve to reduce the likelihood of victims and survivors experiencing re-traumatisation through their contact with the Church.”

The announcement comes as The Commissioner also funded training to 13 countywide mosques back in January in order to give leaders a better understanding of good safeguarding and protection practices for children and adults and ensuring they embed them within their organisations.