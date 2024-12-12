Grant scheme launched to deliver a new Healthwatch service across West Northamptonshire

A new grants scheme to operate a local Healthwatch service starting in April 2025 has been launched by West Northants Council (WNC). This initiative aims to deliver a Healthwatch service on a local basis for residents across the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Health and Social Care Act 2012 requires local authorities to establish and maintain a local Healthwatch service to understand the needs, experiences, and concerns of people who use health and social care services and to speak out on their behalf.

Currently, West Northamptonshire Council and North Northamptonshire Council have a joint Northamptonshire Healthwatch organisation contract that will expire on 31st March 2025. This transition will enable the Council to separate from a Northamptonshire-wide Healthwatch service and develop a new, local Healthwatch West Northamptonshire service. This new service will be more inclusive and representative of the residents of the Council by embedding Healthwatch into the area, raising awareness of its role and function, maximising local participation and representation, and providing a strong and local independent public voice that is both recognised and valued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Matt Golby, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services said: "We are committed to providing a local West Northamptonshire Council Healthwatch service for our residents. The new Healthwatch service will play a crucial role in ensuring that our community's needs are heard and addressed. I encourage eligible organisations to apply for this grant and be part of this vital initiative."

WNC HQ

Healthwatch West Northamptonshire will have several key rights and responsibilities, including:

The power to monitor, known as “Enter and View,” health and social care services (with some exceptions). The primary purpose is to find out what patients, service users, carers, and the wider public think of health and social care.

Reporting findings of local views and experiences to health and social care decision-makers and making the case for improved services.

Being a strong and powerful voice for local people, influencing how services are planned, organised, and delivered.

Being an effective voice rooted in the community. Healthwatch will find out what local people think about health and social care, researching patient, user, and carer opinions using various methods.

The option to escalate concerns and report evidence to national organisations, including Healthwatch England, NHS England, and the Care Quality Commission.

The Health and Social Care Act 2012 places limitations on the types of organisations that can provide Healthwatch services. These limitations ensure that providers meet the definition of voluntary, community, or social enterprise organisations, and certain not-for-profit constitutionalised organisations.

A grant of up to £137,000 per year is available to provide Healthwatch West Northamptonshire from 1 April 2025 for two financial years, with an option to extend for a third year. The closing date for applications is 5pm on Wednesday 22 January 2025. Please use this link: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/community-funding-grants/community-funding-grants-available for more information on the grant programme. To request an expression of interest grant application form or to find out more about your eligibility, please email: [email protected].