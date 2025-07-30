Grant scheme applications now open for community organisations to provide Welcoming Spaces for residents

WNC HQ

Community organisations are now able to apply for vital funds via West Northamptonshire Council as applications open for the Welcoming Spaces Grant Scheme will run until October 2025.

These spaces offer a safe, warm, and welcoming environment for local people, especially during colder months, and can provide vital services and support to those in need.

Using funds from the Household Support Fund for West Northamptonshire, the Council is seeking to support the creation or development of Welcoming Spaces across the area. These spaces provide a non-judgemental, safe environment where residents can come together, enjoy refreshments and access wider support services.

Grants of £500 to £1,500 are available to community and voluntary organisations, registered charities, and other qualifying bodies, with funding intended to provide support until the end of March 2026.

The closing date for all applications is 10 am on Monday 6 October 2025. Organisations can apply once during the funding period. Applications will be assessed based on the strength of the proposal and the organisation’s ability to deliver the project effectively.

Cllr Laura Couse, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Welcoming Spaces play a vital role in supporting our communities, especially during the colder months when many residents may be facing difficult circumstances. Through this grant scheme, we’re proud to help local organisations create safe, warm, and inclusive environments where people can connect, access support, and feel a sense of belonging. I encourage all eligible groups to apply and be part of this important initiative.”

More information on Welcoming Spaces can be found on our website: Welcoming Spaces | West Northamptonshire Council