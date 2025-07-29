Grant scheme applications now open for community organisations to provide crisis support for residents

Several grant schemes are now open to registered charities, not-for-profits, and VCSE organisations that are based in or willing to work in West Northamptonshire, to help support vulnerable households with the cost of living.

Using funds from the Household Support Fund for West Northants, £500,000 has been allocated for grant funding to support those in financial hardship, with funding being available to provide support until the end of March 2026.

To ensure funding can support as many residents as needed, five grant schemes are available for organisations to apply for. These include:

Projects or services supporting the Food Aid Network

Projects or services supporting vulnerable households struggling to afford energy bills and energy saving essentials.

Projects or services providing educational and practical skills for everyday living.

Projects or services supporting those who are homeless or in temporary accommodation

Projects or services supporting vulnerable households struggling to afford household and wider essentials.

Shelf with household essentials

All applications must demonstrate they can offer services that cater for immediate needs as well as providing support that has a long-term sustainable impact. Closing date for this funding is 5pm on Wednesday 20 August 2025.

Cllr Laura Couse, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "We know that many households across West Northamptonshire continue to face real challenges with the cost of living. These grant schemes are a vital way for us to work with our brilliant local charities and community organisations to provide direct, meaningful support to those who need it most. By funding projects that not only meet immediate needs but also build long-term resilience, we’re helping to create stronger, more supportive communities for the future."

Reflecting on the success of previous rounds, particularly Round 5, initiatives such as the Our Community Together Scheme have demonstrated the transformative power of targeted support. From providing nutritious meals through free breakfast and lunch programmes to distributing essential hygiene and baby care products, the scheme has significantly alleviated financial pressures on vulnerable households. These efforts have not only addressed immediate needs but also promoted long-term wellbeing and resilience, principles that continue to guide the objectives of Round 7.

Further information and the full criteria for applications can be found on the WNC website and in the Council’s Community Funding Grants Framework.

For an application form and guidance please email [email protected].

More information on the Household Support Fund (HSF) can be found on the West Northamptonshire Council Website.