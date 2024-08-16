Grant funding available to support the creation and enhancement of Welcoming Spaces

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The successful Welcoming Spaces initiative has been running in West Northamptonshire since 2022, and we are pleased to announce the reopening of our welcoming spaces grant scheme to support the creation and enhancement of Welcoming Spaces provided by Voluntary, Community and Faith sectors across West Northamptonshire.

Since the Welcoming Spaces initiative started, 109 spaces have registered, 109,496 people have attended welcoming spaces sessions and 5,231 referrals have been made to organisations and services including Money & Debt, Housing & Homelessness, Welfare Rights, Immigrations Issues, Education, Employment & Support, Mental and Physical Health.

Organisations are invited to apply for the Welcoming Spaces Grant from Monday 12 August 2024. This grant funding will close by the end of September 2024 and will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Matt Golby, WNC’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services said: “It is brilliant news that we are able to partner with community and voluntary organisations again this year to support this initiative. The welcoming spaces have been essential in providing people with access to support services and a place locally where they can socialise and reduce the effects of social isolation and loneliness.”

For further information and to apply please click here Welcoming spaces | West Northamptonshire Council (westnorthants.gov.uk)