Grant funding available to support the creation and enhancement of Welcoming Spaces
and live on Freeview channel 276
Since the Welcoming Spaces initiative started, 109 spaces have registered, 109,496 people have attended welcoming spaces sessions and 5,231 referrals have been made to organisations and services including Money & Debt, Housing & Homelessness, Welfare Rights, Immigrations Issues, Education, Employment & Support, Mental and Physical Health.
Organisations are invited to apply for the Welcoming Spaces Grant from Monday 12 August 2024. This grant funding will close by the end of September 2024 and will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.
Cllr Matt Golby, WNC’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services said: “It is brilliant news that we are able to partner with community and voluntary organisations again this year to support this initiative. The welcoming spaces have been essential in providing people with access to support services and a place locally where they can socialise and reduce the effects of social isolation and loneliness.”
For further information and to apply please click here Welcoming spaces | West Northamptonshire Council (westnorthants.gov.uk)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.