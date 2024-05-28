Graduate opens company doors with placements for the next generation of students of Childhood, Youth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

University of Northampton graduate Steph Horne hasn’t forgotten that UON gave her the building blocks for a successful career. Now, she’s ‘paying it forward’ by providing placements at her company Wieducate for students; Millie Coleman was the first.

One good educational turn deserves another, as a University of Northampton (UON) student has completed a new placement opportunity created by a graduate.

Wieducate offers a bespoke education programme for children and young people who find attending school or college challenging. The team also help them develop in their educational and employment journey, for example, with supported internships.

Early Childhood Studies graduate Steph Horne is one of the company’s Directors and founders. Although Steph graduated nearly 15 years ago, she still credits her time at UON as giving her the “building blocks” that sparked her interest in understanding human behaviour that led to a successful career and, latterly, creating Wieducate.

Steph says: “I enjoyed learning about child development and attachment; this knowledge has informed a lot of what I have done since graduating and, lately, setting up Wieducate. My degree provided the building blocks for all of that.

“Funnily enough, one of Millie’s tutors was one of mine. It was great to hear some of the activities he created that I benefitted from – such as field trips to Sweden – are still in place for new UON students.”

Last month, Wieducate welcomed a new face, first-year Education Studies student Millie Coleman, who was there for a three-week placement. Millie observed the sessions delivered to young people, getting important, ‘on the ground’ experience for this type of work and answering questions about going through education and now being at university.

Millie (pictured in the middle, with Steph on the left and Wieducate’s other Director Emma Goodman) talks about what she’s been doing: “Every day at Wieducate was different, so I have been doing a lot! I shadowed the educators, and that was amazing as I saw the many effective ways they portray themselves and how they teach to each student, as all the students’ needs at WiEducate are so different and unique and require individual methods to guide them in their learning. I carried out observations and got involved with planning different lessons and activities for them, which was an honour.

“The placement helped me learn what kind of educator I want to aspire to be and how I can get there. It has been eye-opening for me as this is the type of setting I see myself being a part of in the future. I have also gained a lot of motivation, confidence and want to do well at university, so I can go on to be actively involved in changing young people’s lives.