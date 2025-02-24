Government-backed work scheme giving man from Duston 'hope' again

A man from Duston who was so crippled by anxiety he quit his IT job has praised a Government-backed social prescribing service for helping him to “start living again”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark, who has lived in Northampton all his life, said he has struggled with his mental health since he was a teenager, but as his anxiety got worse he ended up taking drastic action in 2020.

The 54-year-old said: “I had been working in a computer programming role and I just hated it. Every single day I would drive to work and try and think up reasons why I couldn’t go in. I’m afraid to admit, from time to time I even considered running my car off the road so I had a reason for not turning up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Things got so bad, that I ended up resigning. The relief was palpable. However, what I hadn’t realised was, work had given me a reason to get up and out of the house every day, without that, I stopped going out. I would visit the shops maybe once a week, but for the rest of the time I became housebound and I completely lost my sense of worth.”

The course has been a huge success

As Mark’s mental health continued to decline, he also started to struggle financially, so for the first time in his life began to claim Universal Credit.

It was around this time that he was assigned to a Work Coach at his local job centre, who talked to him about a new course being held at Workbridge, the vocational education arm of complex mental health charity St Andrew’s Healthcare.

Mark said: “He explained that it was a five-week course that has been specifically designed to support people who are unable to work due to mental ill health, and to help ease them back into employment. The thought of going anywhere new with people I didn’t know filled me with anxiety, but I rang them up and immediately felt at ease. So I went along the following week and I haven’t looked back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I signed up to the cooking course and we’ve been making sourdough and cakes. I am still racked with anxiety when I walk through the door, but the people here are so supportive and friendly and make me feel good about myself. After all these years I feel like I’m being useful and have a purpose again. I’m now starting to think what my next move might be, and I am currently considering volunteering at St Andrew’s. I feel like Workbridge has helped me to start living again.

Helene Cotter is one of the course tutours

“Once I build up my confidence and figure out what I want to do, I think the next step will be looking at employment. I’m so grateful to the Workbridge team and really want to tell anyone out there who may be struggling with their mental health and may have lost all hope, that there are people who can really help. I am a real life example.”

The Community Skills and Wellbeing course was made possible courtesy of a £60,000 grant provided through the central Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) via West Northamptonshire Council (WNC). The programme is part of a wider initiative aimed at enhancing local skills and fostering positive change within the community.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture, and Leisure at WNC said: “This story is a powerful reminder of the profound impact community-focused initiatives can have on real lives. Through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, we’re able to support vital programmes like Workbridge, which not only help individuals like Mark regain their confidence and sense of purpose but also strengthen our communities as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Investing in people and skills is about more than just economic growth — it’s about giving people hope and opportunities to thrive. We’re proud to be part of a partnership that is changing lives and empowering people to build brighter futures.”

Referrals to the Workbridge vocational programme can be made via the Wellbeing Launchpad through Social Prescription or the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP). Self-referrals can also be accepted if the person meets the criteria.

Julie Pritchard from the DWP Partnership team in Northampton, said: “This is another example of the amazing work that our Jobcentre work coaches are doing in Northampton, by working closely with our excellent local providers, such as Workbridge, to source the best possible courses for our Universal Credit claimants.

“Every day our work coaches continue to help our customers to improve their lives, and help them to reach their full potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who sign up for the five-week programme are supported by skilled tutors, helping them to realise their potential. They will be given the opportunity to learn new skills, understand more about resilience and gain confidence which is hoped will assist them in gaining employment.

Jenny Lane, Workbridge Education Manager, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to provide this programme, which is very much focussed on helping people get back to work once they feel they are able to. For more than 40 years, Workbridge has been providing a bridge for people to find work.

“Mental ill health can be incredibly debilitating, and very often we know people want to work, but sometimes they are just unable to due to a number of barriers in the way. But we’re here to help them overcome them, inspiring hope and showing them their true potential. Judging by what Mark has had to say, it’s clearly working. I know Mark very nearly backed out of the programme, so to hear how far he has come is so rewarding.

“The programme is still running and open to people living with mental illness, autism, learning disability or brain injury.”

To find out more, visit Workbridge.org.uk