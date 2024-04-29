‘Golden’ moment together to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Learning of the couples ‘Golden’ wedding anniversary the home staff at Claremont Parkway in Kettering decided to arrange a romantic meal for two in the home’s Garden lounge where they could mark the auspicious occasion together with a fine dining experience.

Bill helped design the menu based on Barbara’s favourite foods and chose the background music with the first song being ‘Laughing in the Rain’ by Neil Sedaka followed by a selection of Elton John songs all of which remained the couple of their younger years.

The whole event was kept a secret from his good lady wife, who was thrilled that Bill had organised such a wonderful surprise. Barbara particularly loved the homemade chocolate velvet cake created by Head Chef; Jorge.

Golden Moment Still In Love