Going places: Northants logistics firm announces new MD

Xtra Express Logistics, a logistics firm with sites in Brackmills and Hannington, has announced a new Managing Director of its Brackmills business.

Sophie Yorke will step up from her current role to Managing Director and Edward Grant-Salmon will become Group Managing Director.

This latest announcement follows a year of change for the business which has included the acquisition of Action Express Northampton on Brackmills Industrial Estate and a major rebrand and name change from Crisis Logistics to Xtra Express Logistics.

Sophie joined Action Express Northampton via an agency 20 years ago at the age of 17, taking on the role of Accounts Assistant. Then she proceeded to rise through the ranks before becoming Operations Manager in 2015. Sophie’s role changed again to General Manager in 2022.

Pictured (from l-r) are Roman Stajila, Edward Grant-Salmon, Sophie Yorke and Charles Grant-Salmon of

When Crisis Logistics – as the business was known then – acquired Action Express Northampton, the management team instantly saw Sophie as part of the company’s future.

Chairman Charles Grant-Salmon said: “We knew straight away that we wanted Sophie to be a part of the company at a senior level, working with myself, Edward and our other director, Roman. Now I am looking forward to seeing Sophie go from running the day-to-day operations to running a business.”

Fellow director, Roman Stajila, said: “Xtra Express Logistics parcels and pallets network is in great hands. Sophie knows the business inside and out and knows the Brackmills site better than anyone.”

Sophie said: “When the acquisition happened, I immediately felt at ease and knew that it was a positive move for myself, my team and Action Express Northampton as a business. Now to receive this level of recognition means so much. This promotion is something I have always wanted and have aspired to. I feel proud to have been appointed to this position of responsibility.”

Edward Grant-Salmon (left) and Sophie Yorke.

In June, Xtra Express Logistics released strong year-end financials which included a £30 million turnover and a 25% increase in sales for the Brackmills site. The company also increased its sales team from one person to four, secured new contracts worth £2.5 million and grew its fleet of vehicles, as well as appearing as number 79 in the list of Northamptonshire’s Top 100 Companies, compiled by Grant Thornton. Now, the company is on track to grow further, in line with its growth strategy, long into the future.

Group MD, Edward Grant-Salmon, said of the changes: “When the Action Express Northampton acquisition was going through, we were told that Sophie ran the day-to-day operations and she proved a real support to the management team when we integrated the two businesses and customer bases.

“We are very fortunate to have a good team at both sites and I look forward to working with them and developing the next generation of managers.

“Now we are looking to the future, and Sophie will be a big part of our future growth plans and positioning Xtra Express Logistics as THE logistics solutions provider in Northamptonshire – offering everything from pallets and parcels to same day, road haulage and international.”