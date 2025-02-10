‘Globally cheesy’ care home residents unleash the power of pizza

Elm Bank care home resident, beaming with joy after creating a pizza to mark 'National Pizza Day'

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were delighted to celebrate National Pizza Day which is celebrated on the 9th of February each year. The day itself is dedicated to honouring the deliciousness of a pizza.

For the residents it was a perfect afternoon to get together and create their very own pizzas for tea. The homes chef prepared the dough and a lovely selection of toppings that allowed the residents to create some exquisite pizzas. The residents learnt that pizza is the world’s most beloved iconic food that dates back to the Roman times, who enjoyed flatbreads with cheese. The residents relished the afternoon learning many fun facts about pizzas as well as telling each other about having pizza when they were younger along with the social element of being with friends sharing delicious pizzas and going to the movies.

Resident Jill, said: "It is LOVELY, to be able to make our pizza, and select our own toppings, I cannot wait to have mine served to me at tea. It is nice that we have all got together and had fun celebrating this day, as I knew nothing about this day until today.”

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator, said: “It is really important here at the home for all that our residents get to enjoy a whole host of activities that bring them together. It is lovely way for our residents to learn new skills, learn about special days throughout the year and most importantly that they have fun. As a home we embrace special days and events throughout the year, today was brilliant, everyone getting together and creating their own pizzas, reminiscing about times past, just a perfect way to share time together, and who does not love a pizza!.”