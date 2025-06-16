Global learning takes centre stage at Denton Primary School thanks to Commsave Community Fund

Denton Primary School has received a £500 boost from Commsave Credit Union’s Community Fund, helping to grow its library and inspire pupils to explore the world beyond the classroom.

Tucked away in rural Northamptonshire, the small but ambitious school – with just 95 pupils – serves the villages of Denton, Brafield-on-the-Green and nearby areas. Alongside a rich and balanced curriculum, Denton Primary delivers a global curriculum that encourages children to engage with global issues, reflect on their role in the world and grow into informed, responsible citizens.

The grant from Commsave will allow the school to purchase a new collection of books aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – a regular focus during the school’s termly Global Weeks. Each class will select its own titles to help bring key global themes to life, from climate action to equality.

Rosie Gibson, Headteacher at Denton Primary School, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Commsave for their generous support. Our Global Curriculum encourages children to think deeply about the world around them and their place within it. These new books will help them explore big ideas in age-appropriate, engaging ways – sparking curiosity and opening minds

Since launching in 2021, the Commsave Community Fund has awarded more than £100,000 to charities, schools, and grassroots groups across Northamptonshire and beyond. Only Commsave members can nominate a cause for support – one of many benefits of being part of this thriving financial co-operative.

James Richards, Strategic Partnership Manager at Commsave Credit Union, added: “Denton Primary School’s commitment to global learning is truly inspiring. At Commsave, we believe in supporting projects that nurture knowledge, empathy and resilience – and this is a perfect example. We’re proud to invest in the next generation and support initiatives that leave a lasting legacy.”

Commsave Credit Union, whose headquarters are in Northamptonshire, helps individuals save safely, access responsible credit, and build financial confidence. As a member-owned co-operative, it exists to serve its members – not shareholders – providing ethical, not-for-profit services that support financial wellbeing.

Members of Commsave benefit from:

• Safe savings accounts and affordable loans

• Financial education workshops, webinars and one-to-one support

• Practical budgeting tools and money management tips

• Dividends returned to members and reinvestment in the community

Financial education sits at the heart of Commsave’s mission to empower people with the skills and tools they need to manage their money wisely.

Find out more about Commsave and how to join: www.commsave.co.uk

Learn more about the Community Fund: www.commsave.co.uk/support/community-fund