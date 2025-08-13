Gilt Edged donates to local homeless shelter and CIC, encouraging positive change

Two non-for-profit Northampton organisations have received practical donations from generous merchandise company, helping to support people experiencing homelessness and those using an inclusive community garden.

Supporting Communities

Gilt Edged Promotions, based in Moulton Park, has made three contributions this year to the Northampton Hope Centre and Sport 4 Fitness CIC, using spare or discontinued items from their promotional products stock.

“We’re extremely proud to support local causes. Providing useful spare or discontinued items is just one way we can give back. We’re big believers in helping our community.”Laura Smyth, Senior Marketing Executive at Gilt Edged Promotions adds.

Seeds donation for community sensory garden

Donating to a Sensory Community Garden

In August, Sport 4 Fitness (a CIC that promotes health and inclusion) reached out after seeing our previous charitable work on social media. We donated branded seed samples for the organisation’s sensory garden - an inclusive, welcoming space in the heart of Northampton.

“We’re delighted to contribute to a project that empowers individuals of all abilities through gardening and sensory play,” adds the Gilt Edged Promotions team.

Supporting the Homeless

Up close donation sample for community sensory garden

In July, Gilt Edged donated a set of notebooks to the Northampton Hope Centre, helping to provide practical resources to those experiencing homelessness.

Whether it’s for journaling, job applications, budgeting, or planning a new chapter – a community with low employment rates means notebooks are muchly appreciated.

“We’re always looking for meaningful ways to support our neighbouring charities.” Earlier this year, Gilt Edged spotted a post from the Hope Centre appealing for mugs. They quickly stepped in, donating a collection of ceramic mugs now in daily use by the homeless community - and hopefully by residents moving into their own homes in the future.

Driving Positive Change

By supporting local charities and CICs, Gilt Edged Promotions continues to help drive positive change in the community - proving that even small gestures can make a big impact.