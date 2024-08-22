GCSE results day Northampton: Kingsthorpe College celebrates outstanding results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kingsthorpe College is delighted to announce the exceptional achievements of its students in this year’s GCSE examinations.

The results reflect the hard work, dedication and resilience of our students, who have excelled across a broad range of subjects. We are incredibly proud of all our students and their accomplishments.

Among the top achievers are:

Elysia Stone : Eight Grade 9s and one Grade 8.

: Eight Grade 9s and one Grade 8. Lily Reeve : Six Grade 9s, two Grade 8s, and one Grade 7.

: Six Grade 9s, two Grade 8s, and one Grade 7. Megan Roberts : Three Grade 9s, four Grade 8s, and a Distinction in Dance.

: Three Grade 9s, four Grade 8s, and a Distinction in Dance. Anjana Suresh : Three Grade 9s, three Grade 8s, and two Grade 7s.

: Three Grade 9s, three Grade 8s, and two Grade 7s. Abigail Wade : Three Grade 9s, one Grade 8, and four Grade 7s.

: Three Grade 9s, one Grade 8, and four Grade 7s. Jojo Adepoju: Two Grade 9s, three Grade 8s, and three Grade 7s.

Kingsthorpe College.

A special congratulations goes to Lola Burdock Latter, who has been recognised as one of the top performers in OCR’s GCSE Fine Art course.

Sharan Matharu, Headteacher, expressed her pride in the students' achievements, saying, “We would like to congratulate our students and staff on all the determination they’ve shown in achieving a fantastic set of results. Our students have undoubtedly demonstrated the academy’s values of aspiration, responsibility, respect, and care. They should be so proud of their achievements.”

Kingsthorpe College continues to uphold its commitment to academic excellence and the personal development of every student. We look forward to supporting our students as they progress to the next stage of their educational journey.