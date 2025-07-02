Gather & Create for a new innovative experience

A brand-new bimonthly series of hands-on creative events has launched at Northampton’s Vulcan Works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular town centre workspace launched its first ever Gather & Create @ Vulcan Works event last night, hosted by podcaster and voice actor Andrew Bond.

The practical workshop explored the complex connection between mental health and creativity and looked at the emotional and psychological challenges that often accompany creative work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the experience, guests took part in guided creative exercises designed to gently spark inspiration.

Andrew Bond speaking at the first Gather & Create event

Gather & Create is the brainchild of Vulcan Works’ customer experience assistant Sian Richardson, who wanted to bring a new offering to the centre, allowing its core creative clients a chance to try new things and meet with likeminded individuals.

Going forward, the innovative evening sessions will include creative activities such as floristry and painting, as well as the opportunity to chat with other attendees.

The next event is Leather Bond Journal Making with Craft Fantastic on 2nd September at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre manager Garrick Hurter said: “We are thrilled to see Sian’s idea come to fruition in the launch of Gather & Create @ Vulcan Works. This innovative series brings a whole new arm to the centre, with huge potential for our clients to try different activities, share their creativity and meet new people.

“Our first event was a huge success. It was an inspiring and honest conversation about the ups and downs of creativity, especially when motivation is low or mental health feels overwhelming.

“We dove into how emotional wellbeing impacts the creative journey and discovered thoughtful ways to reconnect with our creative selves, even on the hardest days.

“Thank you to Andrew Bond for his invaluable contribution and to everyone who took part. This is just the beginning for Gather & Create @ Vulcan Works, we are really looking forward to growing this expressive and supportive space.”

To find out more about Gather & Create @ Vulcan Works visit www.vulcanworks.co.uk/community-events/list/