Gardening competition see care homes nationwide get involved
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Aria Care Group, who provide high quality care and support in 50 communities nationwide, created the Aria in Bloom initiative in 2023 to create welcoming and enjoyable outdoor environments for their residents, colleagues, and visitors.
Homes including Brook House in Towcester, enlisted their residents, team and The Rotary Club of Towcester to transform their homes into a blooming oasis.
The sun was shining for Aria in Bloom, adding to the success of the day, with all 50 communities participating, creating beautiful and welcoming homes for their residents, and the results were truly impressive.
The garden at Brook House underwent a remarkable transformation, thanks to the collective efforts of the team and residents. Brand new planters, hanging baskets and spruced up flower beds now adorn the space, instantly brightening the surroundings.
Home manager Rhiannon Crofts, commented on the success of Aria in Bloom, "It's incredible to see how Aria in Bloom has brought everyone together to make such a beautiful change in our community. The support and enthusiasm from everyone involved have truly made a difference in enhancing our outdoor spaces.”
The winning home and runners up will be chosen in the next few weeks when the plants and flowers have bloomed and the results can be seen in full effect.