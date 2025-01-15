Funeral Directors Across Northamptonshire Open Doors to the Community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday, 23 January, funeral directors across Northamptonshire are opening their doors to the community, inviting residents to visit their branches for a special open day between 9 am and 5 pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These events are designed to foster an open and welcoming space where visitors can ask any questions to the knowledgeable teams at each branch, learn more about the services they provide or simply what happens at their local funeral home.

At each participating branch—Ann Bonham & Son in Northampton, John Ward & Son in Daventry, John Drage and Bruce Carter & Son in Wellingborough, and H J Phillips & Son in Kettering and Corby—visitors will be welcomed by a friendly team who are on hand to provide guidance and answer any questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Haynes, Business Leader for the Northamptonshire branches, commented:“We understand that talking about death can be uncomfortable, but it’s an essential conversation. These open days are a chance for people to get informed in a relaxed, no-pressure environment. Whether you want to learn more about the services we provide or simply need answers to questions you’ve been thinking about, we’re here for you.”

The team at Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors

Visitors are welcome to drop by any time during the day, enjoy light refreshments, and engage in an informal chat with the team.

All participating funeral directors are part of Dignity, a trusted end-of-life service provider, and the funeral plans offered by these branches are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, giving families peace of mind.