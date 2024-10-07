Funding provided to support Northampton job seekers back to work as part of Word Mental Health Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To mark World Mental Health Day on Thursday, October 10, it has been announced that people in Northampton who have previously been unable to work due to mental ill health, are to receive support to ease them back into employment.

The announcement coincides with World Mental Health Day, on Thursday, October 10, which this year is about prioritising mental health in the workplace.

Workbridge, the vocational education arm of complex mental health charity St Andrew’s Healthcare, has been awarded a £60,000 grant from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) as part of a wider initiative aimed at enhancing local skills and fostering positive change within the community.

This funding, provided through central Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), will support Workbridge’s efforts to deliver a wellbeing support and essential skills programme. The scheme will empower individuals, promote skills development, and contribute to long-term community improvement in West Northamptonshire.

For more than 40 years Workbridge has been providing a bridge for people to find work

Those who sign up for the five-week programme are supported by skilled tutors, helping them to realise their potential. They will be given the opportunity to learn new skills, understand more about resilience and gain confidence which is hoped will assist them in gaining employment.

Jenny Lane, Workbridge Education Manager, said: “For more than 40 years, Workbridge has been providing a bridge for people to find work. We’ve found that very often people want to work, but there can be a number of barriers, which they need to overcome first before they can do that. But our new initiative is going to work with these people, to find out what those challenges are and, working together, we’re going to help tackle them.

“We're proud to help people living with mental illness, autism, learning disability or brain injury get the chance to build life, vocational and employment skills. The council’s funding will ensure we can help more people to thrive. We now have the opportunity to widen our reach and support those in our local community who need a bit of support and time for their emotional wellbeing.”

Referrals to the Workbridge vocational programme will be made via the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) and the Wellbeing Launchpad through Social prescription. However, self-referrals will be accepted if the person meets the criteria.

Psychologist Dr Inga Stewart says more needs to be done to support people in the work place

Dr Inga Stewart, a consultant psychologist at St Andrew’s, said: “It’s great to see that support is being provided to get our job seekers, who have become ill with poor mental health, back into the work place. But, we all have a responsibility to ensure things are put in place to protect mental health at work.

“Life is busy for everyone, particularly for those who work. Whatever you do for a living, a lot of people will experience some form of stress at work. But, it’s important to realise when that small amount of stress is causing emotional distress. It can feel like it has taken over and this can start to become part of a bigger problem.”

According to Mental Health UK, 20 per cent of employees took leave last year because of stress. Burn-out rates are on the rise and in 2022, poor mental health was the fifth most common reason given for sickness absence, accounting for 7.9 per cent of occurrences.

Inga added: “There’s no doubt about it, mental ill health numbers are on the up. More needs to be done to support people in the work place to prevent work-related mental health conditions, but I also think it’s ok for us to normalise saying no.

“We need to protect and promote mental health at work. We should be empowering our staff and colleagues to put their mental health first, before anything else. Organisations need to be ready to recognise and respond to emotional distress. We need to have access to the right training, support and adaptations so we can look out for ourselves and those around us.”

Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), the new programme aims to drive economic growth by fostering a resilient workforce.

Councillor Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “Our investment of £1.4 million in skills projects, including community organisations through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a vital step in boosting the local economy of West Northamptonshire. By equipping our workforce with essential skills and supporting innovative projects we are laying the groundwork for sustained economic growth and prosperity in our area.

“This funding will not only help individuals and businesses thrive but will also strengthen the resilience and inclusivity of our entire community. We are confident that these initiatives will make a meaningful difference in enhancing people’s lives by improving local skills and providing new opportunities for local people.”

For anyone who would like to find out more information, please contact [email protected]