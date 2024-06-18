Fun-filled day for fathers at care home

Fathers Day Celebrations

Residents at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton enjoyed an afternoon of beer tasting and reminiscing in celebration of Father’s Day on June 16.

With the lovely warm weather residents were able to enjoy meeting up with loved ones in the home’s garden, sharing memories and photographs of the father figures in their lives.

Staff and residents enjoyed a cold selection of beers and a traditional Sunday lunch prepared by the home’s hospitality team. Relatives were encouraged to stay and join their loved ones for lunch.

Mo Masedi, General Manager of the home, said: “We’ve all had a wonderful day today welcoming friends and family into the home. Occasions like Father’s Day are so important, it was fantastic to have such a lovely gathering with our residents and their loved ones all together enjoying the sunshine.”