Full-time in-office work could cost workers £1,598.48 per tear
The study also found that the average commuter in the east midlands would have to spend a total of roughly 8 days, 10 hours, 21 minutes, and 20 seconds commuting to and from their workplace annually, whether that be time spent on public transport or driving.
With JD Sports being one of the latest companies to request that staff return to the office permanently and more companies expected to follow, I believe this to be of importance to readers of Northampton Chronicle & Echo living in the east midlands.
To find these shocking numbers, the brand analysed data from TUC as well as current petrol prices in the region for unleaded fuel.
Outside of London, the most expensive location is the south east of England, where it would cost 22.93% more to drive to and from work every day in comparison to the east midlands.
Here in the east midlands, it would be the 7th most expensive part of the UK to return to full time in-office work.
The location that would spend more time commuting per year than anywhere else is London with 12+ days, followed by the south east of England who would spend over 10 days a year travelling to and from work.
Per day, those living in the east midlands would spend roughly £6.89 and 51.8 minutes on commuting.
Commenting on the data, James Mackie - spokesperson from BestBuy Office Chairs, said the following:
“While working full-time in the office definitely has its benefits, there’s no denying that it will cause a rather large dent in workers’ pockets and result in a lot of wasted time spent commuting back and forth.
Even just cutting down on the number of in-office days would have a big impact on how much employees in the region have to spend on commuting”.