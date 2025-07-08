From wheelchair to walking for charity: Local teen raises £230 for community cause

3 years ago Beau was in a wheelchair and didn’t walk for nearly a year.

Just three years ago, Beau Cameron was in a wheelchair, unable to walk, talk or feed himself. Now aged 14, he’s completed a 7.5-mile charity walk alongside classmates from Northgate School and so far has raised £230 through his Just Giving Page for The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, a charity based in Northampton helping families in need.

The sponsored walk, held on Friday 5th July, was organised by Northgate School as part of their commitment to supporting local causes while building resilience and community spirit among students.

Beau, who has overcome extraordinary challenges after being diagnosed with a rare condition called Pervasive Arousal Withdrawal Syndrome (PAWS) in 2022 was determined to take part. The walk also forms part of his Duke of Edinburgh Award, but for Beau, it meant much more.

“He was so passionate about helping others,” said his mum, Samantha. “When the school mentioned the walk, he came home and told me he wanted to raise money for the charity The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation and asked me if I could help him raise £200, as he knew what that amount would mean to the charity. So we set up a Just Giving page for him and shared it on our social media”

The charity, based in Northampton, supports vulnerable individuals and families across the community, tackling food poverty, isolation and hardship.

Beau’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Once unable to leave his bed or care for himself, his recovery took dedication, therapy and sheer determination.

“Seeing him walk 7.5 miles was emotional,” Samantha added. “He doesn’t realise it, but he’s an inspiration to everyone who knows him.”

The family have set up a JustGiving page to help Beau reach his fundraising goal. At the time of writing, he’s raised £230 which is incredible, the charity has also reached out personally to Beau’s Mum thanking him.

Donations can be made via: https://www.justgiving.com/page/walkwithbeau