From hobby to helping hand: family duo takes on fundraising challenge

A local mother-daughter duo, The Crafty Pair, has put their creative talents to work for a great cause, taking part in Franklins £50 Challenge to raise money for The Lewis Foundation, a charity that provides free gift packs and support to adults undergoing cancer treatment.

Specialising in handmade resin gifts, including their ever-popular ‘pocket hugs’, The Crafty Pair has created a beautiful collection of resin hearts, each backed with a heartfelt message and a thank-you card. Each heart is priced at £3.60, which is what it costs to provide a single Lewis Foundation gift bag for a cancer patient. So far, the team has raised £549, which is enough to fund over 150 gift bags.

Karen Sheen of The Crafty Pair comments: "Crafting is a hobby for us, but knowing that our creations can help bring comfort to people facing cancer makes it even more special. We already donate all proceeds from our resin items on sale at The Elgar Centre café in Northampton to The Lewis Foundation, so taking on Franklins £50 Challenge was the perfect opportunity to do even more. We’re thrilled that we’ve already raised £549 and hope to raise even more over the coming weeks."

The resin hearts are available for purchase from the café at The Elgar Centre or by contacting The Crafty Pair via Facebook.

Just one of the hand-crafted hearts helping to raise money for The Lewis Foundation.

Based in Northampton, The Lewis Foundation delivers over 2,000 free gift packs every month to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals across the region, including Northampton General and Kettering General Hospitals. These gift packs, which include items such as puzzle books, overnight essentials and miniature radios, aim to bring comfort and joy to patients during their treatment.

Franklins £50 Challenge is a fundraising initiative spearheaded by Franklins Solicitors LLP that gives local businesses and organisations £50 and a simple task, grow it into as much money as possible for charity.

For more information or to support the duo’s fundraising efforts, visit The Crafty Pair’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/Thecraftypair29