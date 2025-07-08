From centre stage to inner strength: Kristina Rihanoff on dance, resilience & reinvention

Based in Northampton, Kristina Rihanoff has become a familiar face both locally and nationally. Known for her community involvement and dedication to wellbeing, she continues to inspire audiences across the UK.

A world finalist professional ballroom dancer and bestselling author, Kristina rose to fame as a pro on Strictly Come Dancing, where she competed for eight consecutive series. She’s toured globally, choreographed stage shows, and appeared on numerous primetime TV programmes.

Beyond the dancefloor, Kristina has launched her own wellbeing centre and developed a wellness brand that reflects her passion for health and balance.

As one of the UK’s most celebrated Dance Acts speakers, she now shares her journey from global performance to personal transformation—empowering audiences through resilience, mindset, and motivation.

Kristina Rihanoff - The Champions Speakers Agency

In this exclusive interview with The Motivational Speakers Agency, Kristina reflects on the pressure of live television, her transition into motherhood and wellness, and the personal strength that carried her through it all.

Q: How did your time on Strictly Come Dancing shape your mental resilience and ability to perform under pressure?

“A big part of Strictly Come Dancing was absolutely a dream come true for me. When I joined the show in 2008, after finishing my professional competitive career, I thought it was just the most amazing thing I was ever going to do in my life – and it was in many ways. But at the same time, it came with a lot of pressure, because for the first time I was exposed to public opinion.

“In my own dance world, it was kind of like a little bubble where I could do my dancing, go back home and get on with my private life. However, on Strictly, because it's such a big phenomenon here, we kind of become exposed. I had to work really, really hard not to be affected by constant intrusion into my private life.

“I had to be very, very strong mentally not to let the tiredness and the pressure from the actual production team get to me, because I knew that on Saturday night I had to step on that floor, shine, and also help my dance partner to do his best. So, all of that, of course, through eight years on Strictly, formed a very strong character – how I can deal with that, how I can perform under pressure, how I can deliver under pressure.

“It was very different, though, from a competitive world because, like I said, there nobody really was talking about how I looked or what I was wearing. It was purely about my skill as a professional dancer. But once I stepped into showbusiness, it's a very different world.

“I heard a lot of good things, but a lot of negativity as well. And I've learned how to completely quiet that voice inside of my head and not to get affected by all those little bits of negative remarks, and actually still come out and perform my best.”

Q: What motivated your decision to step away from showbusiness, and how has your life evolved since?

Kristina Rihanoff: “Being on Strictly for eight years, although I loved it so very much, still made such a big impact on my mental health. That constant scrutiny by the press – you know, intrusion into my private life and into the private life of my family – kind of made me feel there was a time to step away from the limelight.

“I made a very conscious decision to close the door, step away, become a mum, have a family, and maybe open up my own studio, my own business.

“At first, a lot of people were saying to me, "Are you sure you're doing the right thing? You worked so hard to be on a show, you've done so much, and now you're kind of throwing it all away and starting something very new." But I knew in my heart that I had to do it.

“First of all, it was the time to dedicate myself to my daughter. My life as a competitive dancer was all about me, all about my progression in that school, and on Strictly a little bit like that too – I became my own brand and I had to move that brand forward.

“But when you have a child, a lot of things completely change in your vision from that point on. So, I just wanted to be a mum. I wanted to be at home. I wanted to take that time to just be me – not a professional dancer, not a performer, not a choreographer.

“To be fair, I forgot what it's like to be me and who I really am without all the glamour and the glitz of Strictly.

“So, that whole year at home – the first year after my daughter's birth – was an incredible year for me. And this is exactly when I started looking for something else and found yoga teacher training. I wanted to go into that world of wellbeing, very consciously, away completely from all of the Strictly and the showbusiness.”

This exclusive interview with Kristina Rihanoff was conducted by Sophia Hayes of The Motivational Speakers Agency.