Friends running London Marathon in support of children's charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kelly and Mason are very excited to be running London Marathon, having ran a few races together and regularly running together, so being able to cross the finish line at the Mall will be "pretty spectacular" for the friends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly has ran for Get Kids Going twice before and they are a wonderful charity who provide specialist sporting equipment for children with disabilities to enable them to participate in sporting activities from beginners to Paralympic level.

Ability not disability

"We are both incredibly honoured to be able to run for this amazing charity and hope to smash our target of £4,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We held a charity race night to held with our fundraising

"We plan on raising as much money for this charity as possible and will be hosting a race night, as well as relying on our circle of friends, family, clients and football community to dig deep in their pockets!" the friends said.

Mason added: "This will be Marathon number one for me - first of many!

"A couple of 10ks and half marathons I have completed with my mate Kelly, this will be the ultimate test and goal.

"London Marathon has always been something I’ve looked at doing and its now or never as the hips are going, the knee is deteriorating and I want to prove to the banter group I’ve got this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collecting our bibs

"To complete this for this fantastic charity and also with Kelly.

"A passion for running now turns my full attention to raising as much money as we can, and I’m looking forward to the training to push myself."

Kelly said: "This is London Marathon number four for me. What started as a tick on a bucket list has ended up being an addiction. Anyone who has run the London Marathon before, would understand the adrenaline rush you get pounding the streets of London with thousands of people cheering your name and pushing you on.

"Running is a huge passion of mine and part of my life now. Both physically and mentally I love how strong it has made me and I am excited to see where this marathon block takes me with my friend Mason by my side."