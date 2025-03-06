Friends launch Mark's Mission: 900-mile cycle challenge to raise £100,000 for brain tumor research

Mark's Mission Team - Launch Night

March is Brain Tumour Awareness Month and is an opportunity to shine a light on this lesser known cancer. There are over 120 different types of primary brain tumours, which makes diagnosing this terrible cancer incredibly difficult. Add to that the fact that we still don’t understand what causes them and this makes it even more important to raise awareness of this non-discriminatory disease.

Mark’s Mission was set up by a group of local friends Andrew Nicholson, Derek Middlemiss and Mark Monaghan following the devastating news in April 2024 that Mark had stage four Glioblastoma, an incurable brain tumour. Following his diagnosis, he underwent two different rounds of Chemotherapy and a major seven and a half hour operation to remove most of one of his tumours. Unfortunately, as is the nature of this cruel disease, his tumours have all grown back and are actually larger. Mark turned 55 in October 2024 and the sad truth is that almost everyone with this type of tumour loses their battle very quickly. Most do not survive more than two years following diagnosis.

The Friends, who all live in Daventry, Northamptonshire, decided that they wanted to do something to raise awareness of this terrible disease and the challenges individuals face when they receive their diagnosis. They wanted to do something to bring brain cancer to the forefront of people’s minds and to raise vital funds to go towards much needed research into this lesser known cancer, with a view to eventually helping find a cure.

Mark’s Mission is:

The Dads and Their Bikes

“To raise funds to discover the causes of this incurable cancer, find new treatments and ultimately a cure”

Mark’s Mission aims to raise money through a series of ongoing fundraising events – their goal is not small - They hope to raise £100,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity, the world’s leading research-led brain tumour charity.

For nearly 30 years the three friends have been meeting weekly for a regular catch up and drinks, sharing trips to the Rugby - as they are all supporters of the Northampton Saints and have participated in many bike rides together over the years, for local charities such as Cynthia Spencer and Cransley Hospice, as well as some that would be classed as a bit more of an endurance test including Ride London and London Night Rider.

Given their shared passions, when thinking of a suitable signature event for Mark’s Mission, Andrew formulated a plan to encompass some of the things they love and so the ‘DADs Cycle Challenge was born.

The DADs Cycle Challenge

This challenge will take place in May 2025 and will see Andrew, Derek and Andrew’s brother Duncan (the DADs) taking on the enormous task of cycling nearly 900-miles in just over eight days. An epic journey that will see them visit every Premiership rugby ground starting at the home of Newcastle Falcons, Kingston Park when they depart on the 9th May.

The route then takes the DADs to Sale in Manchester, to Gloucester, to Bristol, to Bath, to Exeter, to Twickenham (home of the Harlequins), to Hendon (home of the Saracens), to Leicester (home of the Tigers) and finally ending at the home of Northampton Saints, Cinch Stadium Franklins Gardens on the 17th May, hopefully in time for kick off and when the Saints play Saracens in their last home game of the season.

To get proceedings underway, the team hosted an official launch party for Mark’s Mission and the ‘DADs’ Cycle ride, which was held on Saturday 1st March at the Queen of Hearts pub in Daventry, where people came along to show their support, find out more about Mark’s Mission, make donations and enjoy the food and music laid on by Marston’s and DJ Mike.

During the event Andrew spoke passionately about the purpose of Mark’s Mission, the challenge that he, Derek and Duncan will be undertaking and asked people to dig deep to help such a worthy cause. Liam Mackinder from the Brain Tumour Charity came along and also talked of the ground-breaking research work that the funds raised would help towards and the charity’s vision for people diagnosed with brain tumours to live longer and have better lives, the vision that drives everything they do. As the charity says ‘a cure really cannot wait!’

The speeches ended with Katie, Mark’s Daughter giving a moving speech about her Dad and then she went on to sing a medley of songs for him. There was hardly a dry eye in the house.

A great afternoon and evening was had by all who attended and the team cannot thank everyone enough who came along and donated to the cause. The event helped to raise over £2,000 towards the target.

With the start line just over two months away, the team are all working hard getting out on the road, building their strength, fitness levels and stamina ready for the gruelling challenge ahead. We hope that as many people as possible will get behind them and show their support.

As the challenge gets ever closer Andrew says “we are forever grateful for all those who have supported us so far, but I have to highlight the help we have received from our Partners, Leisure Lakes Bikes, Northampton Saints and The Northampton Saints Foundation, Tollers, Moulton College, Shell UK and of course The Brain Tumour Charity. Without their help and support we could not even get to the start line”.

You can find out more about Mark’s Mission by visiting the website:

Or if you would like to make a donation visit the Mark’s Mission just giving page: