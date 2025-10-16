French bulldog Halloween meet and walk

If any frenchie owners want to join us on our yearly Halloween walk please come along to Hunsbury Country Park at 10-30am Sunday 26th October fancy dress optional.

French bulldog meet and walk Northampton are having their monthly meet up on the last Sunday of the month and this month its Halloween so please come and join us.

You don’t have to be a member just come along with your frenchie and join in with the walk.

Many come in fancy dress it’s fab seeing them running around doing zoomies dressed up as pumpkins ghosts spiders etc.

