Freestyle Star Jay Rosa wows fans at Brackley Town FC

Jay Rosa dazzles fans with his exceptional skills on the pitch at Brackley Town FC

In an inspiring blend of skill, purpose and social impact, professional football freestyler Jay Rosa is captivating fans across the country as he tours every stadium in the English Football League (EFL) — all in support of Mental Health.

At the recent Brackley Town vs Manchester United U21 fixture, Rosa delivered electrifying freestyle performances both pre-match and at half-time. His tricks and crowd engagement created a lively atmosphere around an already exciting game, where Brackley Town pushed hard against a talented United side showcasing their rising stars.

Launched in January 2023, the ambitious tour has already seen Rosa perform at more than 50 stadiums, including iconic grounds such as Goodison Park, Bramall Lane, and the Stadium of Light. His shows have entertained crowds of up to 50,000 spectators and earned praise from fans, media, and club officials alike.

But Rosa’s mission goes beyond entertainment. His EFL Tour aims to shine a light on mental health issues and raise vital funds for Mind Charity. Through his on-pitch performances and off-pitch interviews, Rosa is using his growing platform to encourage open conversations around mental wellbeing — particularly in the world of football.

After an unforgettable performance, Jay Rosa takes time to meet and interact with fans.

“This tour is about more than just football,” says Rosa. “It’s about connection, awareness, and reminding people they’re not alone. If showcasing my passion on the pitch helps even one person feel seen, heard, or inspired to seek support — then every mile, every performance, is worth it.”

With over 100,000 social media followers and growing, Rosa has become a popular figure among football fans of all ages. His journey — part road trip, part awareness campaign — has already been featured in news articles, club websites, live broadcasts, and radio interviews. Major clubs including Fulham, Brighton, and Swansea City have also supported his appearances.

To follow Jay Rosa’s journey and to support his fundraising efforts for Mental Health, you can follow @jayrosa1_ on social media platforms.

As mental health continues to be a major focus across the sporting world, Jay Rosa’s tour serves as a timely and powerful reminder that football has the power not only to entertain — but to heal.