Freestyle Star Jay Rosa Talks Mental Health on BBC Northampton

Jay Rosa captivates thousands during a stop on his EFL tour.

Football freestyle star Jay Rosa recently appeared on BBC Northampton, giving listeners a glimpse into his journey as one of the UK’s leading freestyle performers — and how he uses his platform to champion mental health awareness.

During the interview, Rosa spoke about how his passion for football freestyle began at a young age. “To work on my ball control, I was out in the garden every day doing kick-ups,” he recalled, reflecting on the dedication that helped him turn a simple training habit into a professional career.

Rosa also discussed the inspiration behind his EFL Tour in support of Mind Charity, which aims to raise awareness and spark conversations around mental health. “A lot of my friends and family suffer with these problems, and I am also one to understand how debilitating they can be,” he explained.

Through his live performances across football stadiums and community events nationwide, Rosa combines high-energy entertainment with meaningful messages about resilience, confidence, and wellbeing. By engaging audiences of all ages, he encourages young people to express creativity, build confidence, and fight their own mental health challenges.

“Freestyle football isn’t just about skills — it’s a way to connect with people,” Rosa said. “For me, it’s about helping others believe in themselves and realise that they’re capable of more than they think.”

Jay Rosa’s journey continues to highlight how sport can be a powerful tool for connection, confidence, and community impact.

To follow Jay’s EFL Tour in support of Mind Charity, visit @jayrosa1_ on Instagram and TikTok.