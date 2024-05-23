Free wills all year round

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four local law firms are signed up to a useful free scheme to encourage more people to make a Will and support Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Most charities focus on the free Make a Will Month which happens in March and October, however, Cynthia Spencer offers the service all year round.

The solicitors taking part - Borneo Martell Turner Coulston, DFA Law, Franklins Solicitors and Tollers - will write simple or mirror Wills and won’t charge for their services.

Once you meet with the solicitor you will be given advice based on your circumstances and wishes. If your personal circumstances require a will over and above a simple or mirror Will your solicitor will discuss this with you and confirm any additional fees – these fees will be agreed in advance and will be payable by you directly to the solicitor.

You can choose to make a donation to the charity in lieu of the solicitors fees for the simple or mirror Will or bequeath a specific sum to Cynthia Spencer Hospice in event of your death.

Director of Income Generation & Communications at the hospice Anita Frith said: “Many people choose to leave a gift in their Will to Cynthia Spencer because it enables them to make a substantial contribution to a local charity close to their hearts, after they have taken care of their family, without having to donate a penny now.

“These gifts in Wills are crucial to the support we provide to local people – in fact, these thoughtful gifts pay for the care of one out of every five patients we look after. Our services simply wouldn’t exist without the generosity of local people remembering our hospice in their Wills.”