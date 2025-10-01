Free stop smoking support available this October

WNC HQ

Smokers across West Northamptonshire are being encouraged to take part in Stoptober 2025, the national campaign that helps thousands of people change their lives by quitting each year. With the positive message “Let’s quit smoking together,” residents can access free local support to make this October the month they stop for good.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The West Northants Stop Smoking Service offers free, confidential support to anyone ready to quit, including a 12-week programme of telephone or face-to-face sessions, e-cigarette guidance, and free nicotine replacement therapy delivered to your door.

Cllr Laura Couse, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Adult Services, said: “Like many young people, I started smoking as a teenager due to peer pressure and a lack of awareness about the health risks. In 2002, as I moved my focus into healthcare roles, I made a conscious decision to stop, finishing my last packet and never buying another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only did my health improve, but the financial savings were significant. Quitting meant I could redirect that money to more positive things. Anyone who quits smoking can experience huge benefits not only to your financial health but more importantly, to your physical health.

“A year after quitting, I tried a cigarette felt extremely unwell the next morning. That was the moment I knew I’d never go back. Quitting smoking was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made for my health and my wallet.”

Elizabeth a Northampton resident who successfully quit smoking this year, shared her experience: “Contacting the stop smoking service was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. After smoking since my teens, I’ve finally quit at 45. I feel better physically and mentally, and I’m proud of what I’ve achieved. My advisor, was incredibly supportive and knowledgeable throughout the programme. I’m so grateful for the help I received.”

This Stoptober, residents who sign up to the Stop Smoking Service will be entered into a prize draw to win two tickets to a Northampton Town Football Club home game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining is simple. Just register with the Stop Smoking Service, make your pledge to quit, and you’ll receive free support from trained advisers. You’ll then be entered into the prize draw. The competition runs from 17 September to 28 October 2025, with tickets kindly provided by Northampton Town Football Club. Click here to find out more about the competition.

Quitting smoking for 28 days makes you five times more likely to quit for good. With the average smoker saving around £2,000 a year, there’s never been a better time to stop.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.westnorthants.gov.uk/stopsmoking or call 0300 126 5700.