Free light bulb replacement for the elderly and vulnerable
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Times are getting tough for the vulnerable at this time of year with many people making the tough decision to eat rather than heat!
Dean from a local Northampton based company Doctor Electric want to help support where they can and replace lightbulbs for the elderly and vulnerable free of charge, to save them the worry of tripping over in the dark or hurt themselves trying to change light bulbs themselves!
They have been carrying out this service from day 1 with their latest customer today, the customer was prepared to pay for the service but Dean from Doctor Electric simply wrote on the notes:"Customer was a vulnerable Royal Navy Veteran that has had a rough time lately, I don't want him to be worrying about tripping over in the dark. I enjoyed chatting to him about his Royal Navy service and listening about some of the places he's visited over the years. Therefore, I will not be charging him for the service today.
The customer has my number and will let me know if and when any of his other lightbulbs need changing, these will also be at no cost to himself."
If you know anyone that desperately needs this service then please pass on our details.
We made a difference in someone's life today and look forward to helping more every day!
If you want to know how Doctor Electric can help you then please get in touch by one of the means below and they can pop by for a no-obligation chat
07305 681 888